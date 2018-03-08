New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Provides Best Look Yet at Bucky’s Golden Arm

Avengers: Infinity War might have a lot of unanswered questions at this point, but fans can already see the new look of one Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorite.

A new photo has been making the rounds on Reddit, which gives a pretty detailed look at the new golden arm that Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) will sport in the film. You can check it out below.

Marvel fans have had a feeling that Bucky would get a new arm almost since the end of Captain America: Civil War, but weren’t sure exactly how the tool would look. But as the Russo brothers teased after the first trailer’s release, the design has some distinctly Wakandan features.

“Well, this is not a spoiler by me answering this question because we know at the, exactly, it’s in the trailer,” Anthony Russo said in an interview last year. “But also, for everyone who has seen Captain America: Civil War, they know that Bucky was taken in by T’Challa in Wakanda, and so I think they, you know, we catch back up with him after he’s been there for a while and if there is an influence on his arm it may perhaps have to do with that country he’s been spending time in.”

In a later version of the “Battle of Wakanda” footage, Bucky’s arm was shown having some golden features, but fans weren’t 100% sure how it actually looked, even after an official still that debuted earlier today. But this Reddit post makes things a bit clearer — and adds some pretty interesting potential backstory.

Beneath the picture, a fan placed the definition for “kintsugi”, the Japanese art of repairing something with gold. As it turns out, the method is done with the “understanding that the piece is more beautiful for having been broken”, something that certainly fits with Bucky’s journey on a narrative scale as well.

You can see Bucky’s new arm in action when Avengers: Infinity War debuts on April 27th.

