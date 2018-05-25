‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Reveals Captain America and Bucky Were Skype Buddies

When it comes to famous bromances, it is hard to top the friendship Bucky Barnes and Captain America have. The two MCU icons grew up as friends in New York City before WWII got underway, and they’ve lived to see guys like Thanos wage war on Earth. So, fans are always down to hear more about the super soldier duo, and a new tidbit of information reveals one specific thing about them.

Recently, the writers behind Avengers: Infinity War spoke with Collider about their work on the film. The movie, which has broken dozens of box-office records, saw Steve Rogers and Bucky unite once Team Cap brought Vision to hide in Wakanda. The short reunion had MCU lovers cooing, but that isn’t the first time the pair have met.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, it seems the buds have mastered the art of long-distance friendships thanks to Skype.

During their interview, the screenwriters told Collider that Steve’s reaction to seeing Bucky in Avengers: Infinity War wasn’t overly emotional since the pair had surely seen each other already.

“In the two years that Natasha, Sam, and Steve were insurgents, they probably had cause to go back to Wakanda, hideout, move on from there, etc.,” Stephen McFeely explained.

“So yeah, I think once Bucky got — that Shuri, more or less, was successful in sort of repairing his mind, there was a big ‘oh my god, I got that guy back’ moment.”

It was there Christopher Markus added, “I mean, at the very least, Cap was aware of his progress. You know, maybe they Skyped.”

So, there you have it. If you like to pretend Steve is bad with technology, then you should know the former Avenger is savvy enough to Skype his best friend who’s all the way in Wakanda. That is, so long as the guy had WiFi handy.

Of course, this is not the first time fans have heard about this kind of off-screen reunion. In the past, director Joe Russo revealed the pair’s Avengers: Infinity War encounter was not the “first time they’ve seen each other.”

“I think we make these choices based on the story real estate that we have,” Russo added. “An appropriate amount of time had passed for Bucky to be healed since Civil War. Share, as we know, is a genius, perhaps the smartest person in the world, and she found a way to repair Bucky when nobody else could for many years. I think for us, clearly, Steve had been on the run since Civil War has been keeping in close contact with Shuri and T’Challa. Obviously he’s been hiding somewhere; I think he’s made his way through Wakanda a couple of times, and that’s how we directed that scene. it was not the first time that they were seeing each other since he woke up.”

Do you think Marvel Studios should film a short featuring these high-tech conversations? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

[H/T Daily Dot]