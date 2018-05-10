‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets A New Weird Trailer

You’ve most likely seen Avengers: Infinity War already, but you’ve never seen it quite like this.

A new Avengers: Infinity War trailer takes a much different approach to the film, a trailer put together by Aldo Jones. The first thing you see is the city Thanos will soon threaten, but instead of the Mad Titan Wreck-It-Ralph’s Vanellope is staring up at you. Weird right?

Well, it gets weirder. Mark Ruffalo looks a bit out of sorts as he yells his own name and looks less than frazzled about the oncoming threat. Not everyone gets why Thanos is only wanting to wipe out half the universe, but one little guy is dead set on taking the stones for himself, and when we say little we mean tiny.

Oh, and Gamora can’t stop snapping, but she’s not alone, as Tobey Maguire (circa Spider-Man 3) gets in on the snapping action too. That seems to piss Tony Stark off a bit, but Deadpool is thrilled just to be on the same couch with him. He’s also a big fan of Thanos, and shows his enthusiasm for Thanos by spelling his name out with baddies he just murked.

So yeah, not your average trailer, and that’s not even getting to Spongebob’s unexpected appearance (no one can get over how unbelievably bald he is) and Thanos’ “I just used my Avengers paycheck to get teeth work done” shiny grin. Also, did you know he can sing? You didn’t did you? Yeah, way to go, assuming that someone wanting to kill half the planet doesn’t have musical talent. Jerks…

It goes without saying that Thanos doesn’t sing in Infinity War, so if you want a one of a kind experience you’re going to want to watch the trailer.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above, and for more of Aldo Jones’ work you can check out the YouTube page.

