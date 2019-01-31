‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Outriders Almost Had a Much More Extreme, Horrifying Look

Jerad S. Marantz, concept artist and creature designer, is frequently posting cool images to his Instagram page. Recently, the creative shared an interesting picture of what the outriders, the genetically engineered humanoid creatures from Avengers: Infinity War, could have looked like.

“One of the many design options for the #outriders for #avengersinfinitywar This One was pretty extreme, but during the design process you always want to see how far you can go before they reel you back in,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the look of the creature is definitely scarier than what the movie ended up with. Many commenters were quick to compare it to both Venom and the Xenomorphs from the Alien franchise.

For comparison, this what the creatures originally looked like when they were introduced in Marvel Comics in 2013.

Here’s what they ended up looking like in the film:

The above photo is obviously of a toy, but the creatures move so quickly in the film, it’s hard to get a good image of what they ended up looking like.

In their first comics appearance in 2013, the outriders were used by Thanos as scouts and foot soldiers meant to seek new planets with weak inhabitants so that the world could be destroyed should it fail to produce a tribute worthy of the Mad Titan. In the comics, they also had the powers of telepathy, invisibility, intangibility and flight. Onscreen, the creatures were first (and last) seen fighting during the Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, but there’s no word on whether or not they’ll show up again the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to being a concept artist on Avengers: Infinity War, Marantz has held the title on multiple other Marvel films, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War, and Doctor Strange. He’ll also hold the title for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s also served as the creature designer on I, Frankenstein, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). Next, he’ll be the creature designer for Gambit.

Upcoming MCU movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.