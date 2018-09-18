‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Scarlett Johansson Reveals Huge Back Tattoo at Emmy Awards

Avengers: Infinity War star Scarlett Johansson revealed her massive back tattoo at the Emmy Awards on Monday night.

The actress wore a white dress which cut off in the middle of her back, leaving her upper back wide open to cameras and eyeballs. The tattoo appears to be a series of roses, painted across her back in black and white.

Check out Johannson’s tattoo below!

It was initially rumored to be fake when paparazzi spotted it on the set of The Avengers last year. #Emmys //t.co/rYjZAQnId5 — Refinery29 (@Refinery29) September 17, 2018

Johannson has played Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2 in 2010. She most recently appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and will continue with her role in Avengers 4 when it hits theaters in May or 2019. A Black Widow movie has been rumored to be in development lately but Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the project, yet.

Johannson admitted she would like to make a Black Widow film should circumstances permit. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life,” the actress told ET. “I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character, and I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it,” Johansson said.

Speaking to ComicBook.com on the set of Avengers: Infinity War over the summer of 2017, Johannson offered up so perspective of her character.

“She’s not a particularly sentimental person,” Johannson said. “And I think she understands that it’s been a period of time and [Natasha Romanov and Bruce Banner] had their own experiences separate of one another and always have a shared experience with one another but, again, a lot of time has passed and I think they both kind of made a sort of heroic decision the last time that they saw one another that they were that they were going to sacrifice their own personal desire for the greater good and that’s how they could move on.”

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.