Iron Man Suit Disappearance Kickstarts LAPD Investigation

It seems a piece of Marvel history has been stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that they are investigating the disappearance of the Iron Man suit from a Pacoima warehouse. The suit was worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the original Iron Man film, and that red and gold armor would help launch an entire cinematic universe (via LA Times).

The suit is valued at $325,000 and seemingly vanished from a prop storage warehouse sometime between February and late April according to LAPD spokesman Officer Christopher No. The warehouse is located on the 13000 block of Weidner Street, and while it isn’t known who reported the stolen item, it was actually reported on Tuesday.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Iron Man changed the landscape of superhero films, showing the potential for Marvel Studios and paving the way for an epic like Infinity War. Robert Downey Jr. recently gave an emotional but humorous speech at the Infinity War premiere, and it was everything you’ve come to expect from the MCU’s Tony Stark.

“This is a miracle,” Downey said. “And if any one of us took credit it would be heresy. It would be blasphemy.” He quickly changed gears though, curtsying and saying “Screw it … you’re welcome!”

“If you play a superhero in one of these movies, and it works, you become a big star!” Downey said. “And it … is … meaningless. Unless you use that to achieve something higher. You have to take direction from peers, and your family, and occasionally even an actual director.”

To Downey, the movies are metaphors for how our world could be.

“This is the MCU, right in front of you,” he said. “It’s all about fighting for equality. The whole idea is to make space for others to succeed, and exceed our expectations. [The movies] are inviting us to surrender and love and be of service,” Downey said. “They are metaphors for how our world should be — or could be one day, if we fight for it.”

Fans are still dealing with the emotional impact of Infinity War, but as we’ve come to know with the MCU, hope is never truly lost, and even a stolen Iron Man suit can’t change that.

