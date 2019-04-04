Avengers Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.’s Birthday in Amazing Marvel Fan Art

Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating his birthday today (April 4th), and since his Tony Stark / Iron Man is the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are plenty of Marvel fans who want to celebrate with him! In addition to a slew of well-wishes from MCU fans, Downey is actually getting some artwork done in honor of his special day.

As you can see in the image below, all-star fan-artist BossLogic has done a Robert Downey Jr. birthday tribute, in the form of a “Last Supper” picture done in true Marvel style! Check it out below – and be sure to zoom in to get all the great little Easter egg details in the image, like a Stan Lee cameo; Thanos working the camera; and even Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool sneaking his way into the MCU!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wishing @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday with a special version of my shawarma piece, see I don’t know if this is the last time we are going to see this man as our ironman and he has been an inspiration to me since my iron mash series days. Thank you for everything 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Akmcr7IGQw — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 4, 2019

“Wishing @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday with a special version of my shawarma piece, see I don’t know if this is the last time we are going to see this man as our ironman and he has been an inspiration to me since my iron mash series days. Thank you for everything 🥂”

That caption was posted by BossLogic, but it might as well speak for us all. Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from hitting theaters, and afterward, the future is very uncertain when it comes to Robert Downey Jr.‘s role in the MCU. A lot of fans believe that Tony Stark will either have to sacrifice his life to restore the universe that Thanos broke, or will end up in a place that sees him take a big step back, giving up his Iron Man run in exchange for some other kind of administrative position (like head of SHIELD?). Either way, few fans expect that Iron Man will be the same after the events of Endgame, making this particular birthday a serious milestone for Downey.

We wish him the best and hope he enjoys his special day.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!