Avengers Loki With Glowing Scepter Funko Pop Exclusive Drops at Funko Fair 2022

Day 3 of Funko Fair 2022 has included some new Pop figures for Marvel fans, like the Sinister 6 series Vulture and this new take on Loki from Marvel’s 2012 Avengers film. The Pop figure depicts the God of Mischief with his horned helmet and the scepter Thanos gave him to use in the Chitauri Invasion. To make things more interesting, the Mind Stone within the scepter glows in the dark!

Another interesting bit of information about this new Loki Funko Pop figure is that it’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive, and the only place you can pre-order it is right here for $14.99. As noted, the Avengers Loki Funko Pop was released as part of the Funko Fair 2022 event, which runs from February 15th through February 18th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure pre-orders from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

As for Loki, Marvel fans have Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series to look forward to. Tom Hiddleston will return in the titular role along with Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, who recently teased that filming will begin very soon:

“‘Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?,’” Wilson read. “Um… yes. He is coming back to Loki, and I think we’re going to begin filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that [show].”

Loki’s first season is now streaming on Disney+. You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here.