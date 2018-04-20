Exclusive: ‘Quicksilver: No Surrender’ #1 Preview Shows A Hero Stuck In Time

Quicksilver managed to save the world, but now he finds himself suddenly not a part of it.

As he says in our exclusive preview, that’s sort of the story of his life, and fans can see a whole new chapter play out in Quicksilver: No Surrender #1. Spinning directly out of the pages of Avengers: No Surrender, series editor Alanna Smith explains that while he might’ve saved his friends, he isn’t out of danger yet.

“In AVENGERS #688, Quicksilver played a crucial role in saving the world from the Challenger’s rampage, and QUICKSILVER: NO SURRENDER deals with the immediate aftermath of his heroic sacrifice,” Smith said. “To shatter the beacon that was keeping his fellow super heroes in stasis, he ran faster than he ever had before—and now he’s stuck between moments with no way to slow down and no way to get home. It would be a pretty lonely existence…if there wasn’t something hunting him. If you’re like me and aren’t ready for the intense, character-driven adventures of AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER to end, don’t miss out on QUICKSILVER!”

The new series will pick up directly from the moment in #688 where Scarlet Witch and Synpse accelerate him fast enough to catch the beacon and shows where he ended up, and you can check out our exclusive preview in the gallery.

While there will be a threat for Quicksilver to deal with, this will also be a great chance for writer Saladin Ahmed to explore the character’s most loved and hated traits.

“I think the things I’ve come to love about Pietro in writing him are sort of flip sides to the things that readers have long hated about him,” Ahmed said. “I’ve come to see his standoffishness as a powerful story about living out of pace with other people. I’ve come to see his arrogance as a sort of dry old-world skepticism toward American super hero pluck.”

Quicksilver: No Surrender #1 is written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Eric Nguyen with a cover by Martin Simmonds. The official description is included below.

“Quicksilver’s super-speed and abrasive personality have always isolated him, but he’s never been truly alone…until now. Trapped beyond the perception of friends, family and allies, Quicksilver wages a one-man guerilla war against a monster that he’s not even sure is real, to save a world that he may never be a part of again. Saladin Ahmed (BLACK BOLT) and Eric Nguyen (OLD MAN LOGAN) team up to bring you a psychedelic survival thriller unlike anything you’ve seen before!”

Quicksilver: No Surrender #1 is in comic stores May 16.