Exclusive First Look: ‘Avengers: No Surrender’ Connecting Covers

The end of an era is approaching for the Avengers in the upcoming weekly event storyline “No Surrender,” and Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a set of connecting variant covers that will accompany the new story.

The connecting variants were created by Totino Tedesco and feature many of the Avengers who will be featured in the story, from across the rosters of Avengers, Uncanny Avengers, and USAvengers. These include Quicksilver, Falcon, Thor, Sunspot, Scarlet Witch, and Rogue, as well as the mysterious forgotten Avenger called Voyager.

The cover also features the Black Order members Supergiant, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, and Black Swan. These former servants of Thanos will apparently make their return in “No Surrender.”

Check out the connecting covers below.

Marvel Comics also recently released a trailer for Avengers: No Surrender.

“‘No Surrender’ is kind of both a rallying cry for what the Avengers are facing and kind of a statement of fact,” Marvel Comics’ senior vice president of publishing Tom Brevoort said in the video. “There is no surrender in this because this is a do or die situation. Either the Avengers win out or save the day or there is no day to be saved tomorrow.”

“This is an epic story and one of the great advantages that we have in the comic book medium is we have an unlimited special effects budget,” said Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Axel Alonso. “Stuff that you can’t away with in movies because it’s too expensive, we can do no problem, and that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

“No Surrender” is co-written by Mark Waid, Al Ewing and Jim Zub with art by Pepe Larraz, Kim Jacinto and Paco Medina. The story turns three ongoing Avengers titles – Avengers, USAvengers, and Uncanny Avengers – into a single weekly series beginning with Avengers #675 in January. Marvel has also hinted that “No Surrender” will bring back Bruce Banner as the Hulk.

Avengers #675 goes on sale January 10, 2018.

Avengers #675

OCT170809

(W) Mark Waid, Al Ewing, Jim Zub (A) Pepe Larraz (CA) Mark Brooks

NO SURRENDER Part 1

AVENGERS goes WEEKLY for the stunning sixteen-part saga that will write the end of an era!

The Earth has been STOLEN! The sky burns while mysterious cosmic objects crash down from above, wreaking havoc across the world! The Avengers are the last line of defense between Earth and the mysterious forces threatening to tear it apart. It’s time to ASSEMBLE! The teams you know and love from AVENGERS, UNCANNY AVENGERS, U.S.AVENGERS and OCCUPY AVENGERS come together to face a threat beyond any they’ve faced before in a weekly epic adventure that will define the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 10, 2018

SRP: $4.99