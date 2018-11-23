Nova Concept Art Brings Richard Rider To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Nova will be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner or later and a piece of concept art is offering up what that might look like.

The piece is made by graphic artist Okera Damani, adapting the Marvel Comics character of Jesse Alexander into a live-action form. Jesse Alexander is the father to Sam Alexander, a Nova who took over the heroic title with 2012’s run on the character. However, the original Nova is Richard Rider, whose origin story was put into place with Avengers: Infinity War.

Given Richard Rider’s and Jesse Alexander’s similar looks, the concept art below is enough to make any fan of the character clamor for their introductions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”

While Feige wouldn’t offer up any details of the potential film or when fans should expect it, he did tease a bit of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s future might look like. “It’ll vary movie by movie,” Feige said when asked if another Avengers: Infinity War-type ensemble will come along. “You can’t do that every two years. You’d be fooling yourself. I love that our most recent movie was almost as self-contained as anything we’ve ever done in Black Panther and it was successful beyond our wildest dreams. It all just depends on the story.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel in March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.