Paul Bettany Had Idea for a Vision and Scarlet Witch “Domestic Sitcom” Before WandaVision

Longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe star Paul Bettany “planted the seed” for a Vision and Scarlet Witch spinoff series before Disney+ put its WandaVision series into motion, Elizabeth Olsen says.

“I think the only thing I can tell you is that we’re going to start work on it this fall, and Paul and I are really excited,” Olsen said at Dortmund’s German Comic Con. “And we’re really excited about — we already know what the story’s going to be, and it’s good stuff. I’m just happy we can talk about it now, because I’ve known about it for a very long time [laughs].”

Asked if the series will explore domestic life between Bettany’s synthetic android Vision and Olsen’s psionic-powered Wanda, Olsen said the series will be “very different” than Bettany’s joke suggestion of a “domestic sitcom.”

“That’s what’s so funny, is Paul planted this idea before Disney was launching their own platform. I think it was just funny to him to think of us as doing a domestic sitcom, and somehow whatever he planted, he planted the seed and now we’re actually doing something,” Olsen said.

“And it’s gonna be very different than what Paul would joke about, but I’m sure a lot of super-fans of the comics could have their own ideas of maybe what it could be. So I’m very excited.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who unveiled WandaVision during a Disney+ preview event in April before touching on the series again when announcing Marvel’s Phase 4 slate at San Diego Comic-Con, said the show will be “unlike anything” Marvel has done before.

WandaVision is expected to borrow from Tom King’s experimental Vision comic book from 2015, which saw the android construct the idyllic nuclear family, “The Visions” — wife Virginia and teen twins Viv and Vin — in an attempt at human life in suburbia. The official WandaVision logo, premiered at Comic-Con, leans into the same 1950s aesthetic previously hinted at by Olsen.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s gonna be Wanda and the Vision,” Olsen told Variety in April. “And I think at the Disney+ launch chat they showed a photo of us in the ’50s, and I think that’s a good teaser.”

Set sometime after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning Spring 2021.