Avengers in Quarantine Shows Each Hero's Pandemic Plan

Everyone seems to have their own strategy for how to combat the pandemic facing the world this year. For most people, the number one priority is staying home, followed by practices of social distancing. This also goes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as seen in the video above. A sketch from YouTube creator Kurt Tocci puts the Avengers at home, properly spaced from one another, most of them rocking their appearances from Avengers: Endgame. Tocci's video has gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views on Facebook alone, as he impressively scripted and acted out the Avengers in Quarantine sketch.

The video kicks off with Peter Parker busting into the Avengers' HQ, which is now an apartment, and he believes Thanos is back. His reasoning: the grocery store is half empty. When Bruce Banner and Captain America explain to him that there is a virus going around, Spider-Man is suddenly "not feeling so good." The moment is one of many lines which call back to dialogue and beats from Marvel Studios films. As great as the jokes spawning from MCU moments are, the added layers of commentary on the state of the world by including bits like, "How much toilet paper should we buy?" really seal the deal on the sketch being great.

Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has actually been impacted by the pandemic. Black Widow should have already hit theaters but, instead, every movie from Phase 3 has been delayed.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

