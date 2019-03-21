New Disneyland Spider-Man Costume Revealed

Spider-Man is headed to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Studios Park at Dsneyland Paris. In arriving at these parks for a brand new attraction, Peter Parker is bringing a brand new costume.

The attraction is being billed as “a new immersive, interactive experience,” according to Attractions Magazine. “Both parks will offer this new experience where guests of all ages can join their favorite heroes in action,” the report states. “A new organization created by Tony Stark, called the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (or WEB), is developing new super-powered tech for our favorite heroes, including Spider-Man.”

While the suit has a design bearing similarities to those of Tom Holland’s live-action Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is a new suit designed by concept artist Ryan Meinerding. Check out the costume below!

Meinerding is the same artist responsible for designing the suits seen in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War. “It has been the highlight of my career to design all of Spider-Man’s suits for the most recent films,” said Meinerding. “Bringing him to life through Tony Stark’s capable design aesthetic was a true joy, but working with the Walt Disney Imagineering team to develop a look for Spidey that reflects the innovation of a team of young geniuses really brings him to a new level. And knowing that park guests can get up close to that suit and really take in all the detail that astounding Imagineers packed into it means that we have truly brought a new version of the character to life.”

The reveal of this new attraction came with a brief description of the ride’s synopsis, which comes complete with a new company called WEB (Worldwide Engineering Brigade) designed by Tony Stark.

“The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more,” the synopsis reads. “As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – or WEB for short – to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest.”

The attraction is expected to blend never-before-seen technology with practical effects to offer guests an experience of having Super Hero abilities.

Spider-Man’s next big screen appearance is expected to come in Avengers: Endgame on April 26 followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.