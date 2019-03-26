‘Avengers’ Writer Jason Aaron Teases Big Squadron Supreme Story

Jason Aaron took over the lone Avengers title early last year and brought together a team that included both traditional and contemporary characters from Iron Man and Captain America to Jennifer Walter’s Hulk and Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider. The run has touched on virtually all corners of the Marvel Comics universe, from Blade and a vampiric civil war to all-new superhero groups from Russia and Atlantis.

Aaron’s Avengers has also seen the reintroduction of the Squadron Supreme to the Marvel mythos in the form of Phil Coulson’s Squadron Supreme of America. Though the series hasn’t really touched on the group outside of their brief introduction in Avengers #700, Aaron tells ComicBook.com that they’re about to be thrust into the spotlight sooner rather than later.

“That’s a good question that’ll be answered in Avengers...I think it’s 18? Whatever our first War of the Realms giant issue is all Squadron Supreme,” Aaron says. “As the War of the Realms erupts everywhere and frost giants attack Washington D.C. — Squadron Supreme are D.C.’s greatest heroes. They were avengers of our nation’s capital, so it’s very much an issue about D.C. heroes.”

If you haven’t been following along with Avengers, the Avengers are in a situation where they’re no longer under the rule of one government. Since the United States of America wants a group to call their own, the recently-resurrected Phil Coulson has put together the newest iteration of the Squadron Supreme. The full solicitation for Avengers #18 can be found below.

AVENGERS #18

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

MARVELS 25TH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ASGARDIAN VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!

See the greatest heroes of Washington, D.C., in action as the War of the Realms comes to the nation’s capital. Who needs the Avengers when you’ve got the all-new Squadron Supreme of America? But who are these mysterious new heroes, and where did they come from? Only Agent Coulson knows.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Avengers #18 hits comic store shelves on April 24th. Are you looking forward to the return of the Squadron Supreme? Who’s your favorite Squadron character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

