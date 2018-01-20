‘Avengers’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Helped Build A Playground For Children

You already know that Robert Downey Jr. is good at saving the world, but you might not realize just how good he is at building playgrounds.

Actually, it’s a team effort that produced a new playground at the Frank D Parent Elementary School, a team effort that included Robert, his wife Susan Downey, Random Act Funding, CAA, and the nonprofit organization Kaboom! The playground was actually designed by the children who would be using it, and the project also brought together parents, community members, and teachers to make it into a reality.

“For a dose of do-goodery, check out this vid of a playground RAF built with a great non-profit called Kaboom! #PLAYceforKids @kaboom.”

After all the hard work put in by everyone the kids at Frank D Parent Elementary have an amazing new playground to call their own, and Robert Downey Jr. already wants to give those monkey bars a try.

We’re pretty sure no one is going to tell Iron Man that he can’t swing on the monkey bars, but playground rules apply even to Avengers, so he’ll have to wait his turn.

You can view the new playground in the video above.

Downey Jr. will be reprising his fan-favorite role of Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War, though from the looks of the trailer even he isn’t quite prepared for the being that is Thanos. He gets his clock cleaned in the early footage, as does his protege Spider-Man, so he’ll need to call in some reinforcements if they hope to stand any chance against the mad titan.

The actor is already finished with Infinity War though and is currently filming his part in Avengers 4, which was filmed back to back with Infinity War. It remains to be seen what will happen with the Marvel favorite once that film is completed, but hopefully, it isn’t the last time we’ll see him suit up for battle in the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4.