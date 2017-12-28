‘Avengers’ Stars Celebrate Stan Lee’s Birthday

Today (December 28th, 2017) Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee turn 95!

In honor of Lee’s milestone birthday, the stars of Marvel Studios’ Avengers movie franchise took to social media to join in with millions of fans in wishing Stan Lee a very happy birthday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of those superhero celebrity well-wishes, below!

The one and only! Happy birthday!! https://t.co/Xh4XxYx0Eb — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 28, 2017



@TheRealStanLee happy born day, stan !!! — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 28, 2017



Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige gave Stan Lee the present of promising more MCU cameo appearances, while fans have put out the obligatory cameo supercut video and a photo montage of Lee’s Marvel movie and TV scenes, while we here at Comicbook.com have broken down “The 95 reasons to love Stan Lee” as a shrine of praise to the iconic comic book innovator.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.