The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Thanos Armor Hoodie is Here

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is coming up fast on April 26th, and it looks like the merchandising machine is starting to heat up. One of the first new products out of the gate is this awesome Avengers Thanos Armor hoodie, which you can pre-order right here for $60.99 with free shipping. It’s also slated to arrive in April, so with any luck you’ll be able to wear it to the theater on the premiere date.

The product page for the Thanos hoodie includes several images that give you a closer look at the detail. It has that same mix of panels and textures that we loved in other fandom hoodies in Merchoid’s lineup. It also features an embroidered Infinity Gauntlet patch on the left shoulder and two front pockets for carrying Infinity Stones. Quantities are limited on this hoodie apparently, so reserve one in your size (S to XXL) while you can.

On a relate note, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist that was released last year for Avengers: Infinity War is available via Walmart for $82.97 (17% off) with free 2-day shipping at the time of writing. Odds are sales of these will start picking up again when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, so take advantage of the deal while you can. Needless to say, it would look great with the hoodie.



“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

