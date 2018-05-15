The Real Details Behind ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Villain Thanos’ Arrest by the Toronto Police

A photo revealed that Thanos was no match for the Toronto Police Department, but not everything is as it seems.

Avengers fans might have noticed a photo making the rounds on social media that showed a fully armored Thanos being put in the back of a police car. Of course, the “arrest” was not an actual arrest (though we’re sure he violated like 1,900 laws in Infinity War), but an impromptu photo shoot near Dundas Square in Toronto.

The masked Thanos you see is actually 42-year-old Frank Coraci, who donned the epic costume and decided to head down Yonge St for fun. He brought along a handler to help avoid running into people and just sought to bring joy to passersby. “I couldn’t walk two steps without someone asking for a selfie,” Coraci said.

“The @TorontoPolice do what the @Avengers couldn’t do, stop #Thanos #jobwelldone #WeAreHiring #JoinUs #torontopolice #jobs #TheAvengersInfinityWar”

Later he was approached by Sgt. Noel DeGuzman, and while Coraci initially thought he was in trouble with the law, DeGuzman revealed he was a big fan of Marvel in general and was just looking for a cool photo for his daughter.

“What started as good-hearted banter between two Marvel fans and subsequently a photo for my daughter, apparently exploded onto social media,” DeGuzman wrote in an email to the Star. “I am thankful that it put a smile on many people’s faces.”

The photo has received a big response online, made better by the caption of “what the Avengers couldn’t do” accompanying it. DuGuzman revealed that the photo put a smile on his daughter’s face, so it seems Thanos is capable of doing a good thing once in a while.

As for Thanos being in jail, hopefully, no one tells Star-Lord or he’ll just go in there and hit the bars until he frees him. Sorry, couldn’t resist.

