Captain Marvel, Thanos, Black Panther, and More Join Kotobukiya’s Avengers ARTFX+ Line

In just a matter of days, fans will get to see a slew of Marvel heroes unite onscreen in Avengers: Infinity War. And thanks to Kotobukiya, they could soon unite on your bookshelf as well.

The company recently announced their new wave of Avengers ARTFX+ Statues, with a new piece of concept art from Adi Granov. You can check it out below.

The concept art brings together the comic incarnations of plenty of Marvel characters, almost all of whom will be seen in Infinity War. The Thanos statue looms over the group, which consists of Vision, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Ant-Man, and Wasp.

Although it’s unclear exactly when these statues will be released, they are expected to be 1/10 scale, standing around 8″ tall. And while these statues are expected to all be sold separately, it’s safe to say that they do look cool in a group together, somewhat similarly to the live-action roster of Infinity War.

“I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that’s Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange.” Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, explained during an interview late last year. “The interactions between all of these characters and the different sorts of chemistry and the relationships that are formed is something that people are going to be pretty blown away by.”

“You have to be innovative with each of these films, because we’ve done twenty of them.” co-director Joe Russo explained earlier this week. “So I think what’s unique about this movie, and if you’ve been a fan of the Marvel Universe for the past decade, this is the first time you will get to see all of these characters. And that was our approach when we were working on the film. We knew that we had ‘strange alchemy’, and by that I mean unique chemistry between the characters. We’d take characters from different franchises who have never been in the same room before, and put them together to create combustible relationships. This is the culmination event, I can’t speak to whether you see them all together or not, but you certainly get to see a lot of them together.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.