Benedict Wong Reveals His Idea for a Marvel Disney+ Show

Benedict Wong was busy this summer appearing at events for Avengers: Endgame, and now the actor has his eyes toward Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange star told the crowd at Fan X 2019 what his idea for a Wong-based Disney+ series would look like. Wong was actually taken aback by the question and hinted that the possibilities were actually quite broad in the mystic corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He began, “I’m spoiled for choice. Training the other wizards I guess? It’s certainly a load of weapons, as yet undiscovered, the powers and what we could do. I think Wong could go on and settle the mission somewhat, maybe?”

Wong is a down to earth figure and his selection here points to the sorts of stories that Disney+ is primed to tell. Events that might not need the full MCU movie release but still fill out the world in ways that fans could appreciate. The next time fans expect to see him on the big screen is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, he is wondering his status in that film just like the rest of us.

Wong told Deseret News before the FanX Convention, “Yeah, I think so. I hope so. As far as I know. I tend to find out with everyone else. I think I’m probably the last one to know. When I get the call, you know, I’m there.”

His Master of the Mystic Arts played an instrumental role in assembling the entire Avengers ensemble to take on Thanos with his friend Stephen Strange. So far, only Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen have been confirmed for the Doctor Strange sequel. Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige announced those details at San Diego Comic-Con this year. But, as far as other details, fans are still in the dark.

Multiverse of Madness is billed as the first horror film in the MCU, and Doctor Strange will need all the help he can get to escape whatever danger that will put him in. Hopefully, his closest ally will be in the wings to provide another clutch assist. Either way director Scott Derrickson is focused on delivering an experience that these characters would never have been exposed to before. That is a tall task judging by how mind-bending the first Doctor Strange film ended up being.

“When I came and talked to Kevin about doing a sequel, I said I don’t want to do just another sequel to do a sequel,” the director said during Marvel’s Phase 4 unveiling presentation. “If I’m gonna do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film.”