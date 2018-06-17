Benicio del Toro Says He Would Be Honored To Work With Jeff Goldblum On Marvel Team-Up

Benicio del Toro, who portrays Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector, says he would like to work with his onscreen brother: Jeff Goldblum‘s Grandmaster.

Asked by Screen Rant if he’s talked to the Thor: Ragnarok star or Marvel Studios about the Collector and the Grandmaster crossing paths, Del Toro said, “No, I haven’t talked to him, but it would be an honor for me to work with him. I’ve been a fan and, you know, it’d be great. It’d be great.”

In March, Goldblum told The Toronto Sun he would enjoy working with Del Toro, saying, “In the comic books, the character of the Grandmaster is the brother of the Collector, played by Benicio del Toro, who I adore. So I would enjoy doing something with him. That would be fun.”

Goldblum, who can next be seen reprising his classic Jurassic Park role of Ian Malcom in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, teased a future Grandmaster/Collector pairing when asked by MTV if he’ll be appearing in Avengers 4.

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum said.

“They’ve got a good imagination. [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [Marvel Studios co-president] Louis D’Esposito, and [Marvel Production Chief] Victoria Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. We’ll see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows, but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

Goldblum made his first appearance as the eccentric Grandmaster in Ragnarok and was last seen in a perilous situation in its post-credits tag. Del Toro’s Collector has appeared more frequently, making his first appearance in Thor: The Dark World’s mid-credits scene before appearing again in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War, where he may have been a victim of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Infinity War showed the Collector’s prized collection in fiery ruins, with the Collector seen in the movie ultimately revealed to be an illusion conjured by Thanos’ wielding of the Aether, a.k.a. the Reality Stone.

Goldblum can be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, out June 22. Del Toro next stars in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, out June 29. Marvel’s latest, Ant-Man and the Wasp, opens July 6.