Benjamin Percy on Wolverine's Judgment Day Tie-in, Solem Team-Up and More (Exclusive)

Judgment Day is coming for Wolverine, courtesy of Benjamin Percy. The Marvel Universe is engulfed in the newest crossover event, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, which finds the X-Men and Eternals raging a war on each other with the Avengers – and humanity – stuck in the middle. Just about every Marvel series will tie into Judgment Day in their unique way, which is true of Wolverine. While Krakoa and Arakko with the initial assault by the Eternals, Wolverine has to contend with the return of The Hand's Hellbride and an unlikely team-up with Solem. ComicBook.com spoke to writer Benjamin Percy about Wolverine #24, which is a tie-in to A.X.E.: Judgment Day. Percy discusses Logan's relationship with Solem, The Hand's Hellbride having revenge on the mind, potential guest stars, Wolverine #25 serving as an anniversary issue, and more. Plus we also have the exclusive first look at pages from Wolverine #24 by Federico Vicentini and a variant cover for Wolverine #25 by Lucio Parrillo. Wolverine #25 features Federico Vicentini on the main story, and Juan Ferreyra, Kyle Charles, Andrea Di Vito, Klaus Janson, and Emma Kubert on a special celebratory backup story.

Judgment Day and Solem Team-Up ComicBook.com: Wolverine and Solem are forced to team up against The Hand's Hellbride, all while Judgment Day is hitting Krakoa. How is Logan dealing with these two threats all landing at the same time? Benjamin Percy: This is a story about judgment. There is the celestial from above, there is the Hellbride from below. But there is no harsher critic of Logan than Logan himself. But this of course isn't just about him. The world is being threatened. His battle will not be for his own survival, but others, despite his head and soul being on the chopping block.

Wolverine #24 First Look (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Tying the Hellbride's Return and Judgment Day Together Was the Judgement Day event always the place where you wanted the Hellbride to make her return? Or did you see it as an opportunity to tie both storylines together? I knew she would return, and when I learned more about the Judgement Day event, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. She is, after all, as an ambassador of Hell, doling out her own damning verdicts. A dark mirror to the Celestial.

Wolverine #24 First Look (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Guest Appearances Deadpool recently had a guest appearance in the last story arc, and other X-Men characters have passed through the book at different times. Will any other familiar faces show up to help Wolverine and Solem fight The Hand and the Hellbride? Some haunting figures from Wolverine's past will make an appearance, as he wrestles with what he has done and what he must do.

Wolverine #24 First Look (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Anniversary Issue Wolverine #25 is a big anniversary issue coming up here shortly, and is the conclusion of the Judgment-Day tie-in. How will Wolverine and Solem's relationship be impacted by these events? Readers and retailers should know that Issue 25 is oversized and also includes a ten-page bonus story -- all about Wolverine's colorful history of getting into trouble in bars — featuring all-star artists Klaus Janson, Emma Kubert, Greg Land, Kyle Charles, Juan Ferreyra, and Andrea Di Vito. But as for Wolverine and Solem, their relationship is at once adversarial and united, because — in this case — they face the same threat. But Solem is not to be trusted, and there will be many twists to come.

Wolverine #25 Variant Cover by Lucio Parrillo (Photo: Marvel Comics)