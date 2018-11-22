This Might Be The Best ‘Black Panther’ Cosplay Yet

With the exploding popularity of comic conventions across the globe, the world of cosplay has essentially become an industry in and of itself. No matter if you attend massive conventions like San Diego Comic Con or New York Comic-Con or a one-day local convention, you’re bound to see some rather convincing cosplaying no matter where you look.

In one video posted to Reddit earlier today, one fan in particular might have created the best Black Panther cosplay we’ve ever seen. In the video posted by /u/Chris_Isur_Dude, somebody can be seen dressed up as Black Panther‘s T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). The spiffy suit even includes flashing purple LED lights to replicate the kinetic energy absorption feature Shuri (Letitia Wright) built into the suit.

Even without the amazing light feature, the costume is very movie-accurate as it features sterling silver accents throughout, replicating Wakanda’s vibranium material.

After debuting earlier this year, Black Panther quickly rose to the top of the box office, breaking many records in its path — including being named the highest grossing superhero movie to ever hit American theatres.

Suffice to say, a sequel to Black Panther will be on its way sooner rather than later — and it’s safe to say that Ryan Coogler (Creed) will be back to helm the follow-up. Speaking to IndieWire, Coogler talked about the pressures of filming the first Black Panther and discussed the thought process behind Black Panther 2.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler said. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself. So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Upcoming movies for Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.