10 More Captain Marvel Cosplays to Die For

Captain Marvel soars into theaters in just a few days, and to celebrate we’re taking a look at a few more of the slickest and coolest Cap cosplays around.

We previously featured some of our favorite Captain Marvel cosplays, but that was quite a while ago, and since then more than a few other stunning cosplays of Carol Danvers have popped up online. While Carol’s always been quite popular as a character, Brie Larson’s new movie has put the character into overdrive, and now with a new movie suit to recreate cosplayers have been working overtime, and the results are fantastic.

For this post we are only focusing on the Captain Marvel version of Carol Danvers, so, unfortunately, that means no Ms. Marvel, Binary, or Warbird costumes will be on this list, though we might end up doing a list of those later down the line. Most of the suits in this list are also based on the Marvel Studios film, but there are a few comic-based suits that make their way into the mix.

Before we get started, if you’re unfamiliar with Captain Marvel, you can check out our handy list of everything you need to read before seeing the movie right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

Jamie Koala

First up we have this gorgeous cosplay from Jamie Koala, who also took the lovely photo you see below.

She made the costume for C2E2, and as you can see she knocked it out of the park. The suit looks stellar, with attention to detail placed on the chest emblem, boots, and other gold accents of the suit. We also love the powered-up effect she used for her hands, looking as if she’s about to throw down with some Skrulls who had the sad misfortune of getting in her way.

I finally got my Captain Marvel costume photographed! I'm so excited that I was able to get this finished for Saturday at C2E2!

You can check out more of Jamie’s work on Instagram, Twitter, and their official site.

Oichichan

Next up is this cosplay set from Oichichan, who featured the newest Avenger in a stunning series of photos taken by @borodkina_cos_photo.

The photos feature Carol Danvers in her full costume as her hands radiate with energy. Once again the suit is spot-on, and other photos also show Cap in full Binary mode, complete with powered-up hands and lit-up eyes. Other photos show Carol in a brief moment of peace, and these are just as picturesque.

Captain Marvel is coming! This week!

Ph: @borodkina_cos_photo



You can check out one of the photos above, and for more you can head over to Oichichan’s Instagram and Patreon.

For borodkina_cos_photo, you can head to Instagram.

Jackie Green

This killer cosplay photo set is from the team of Jackie Green and photographer Dustin Valkema.

Green and Valkema debuted the photo series due to the upcoming Captain Marvel, which debuts later this week, and features the more comic-styled version of the costume. Carol is looking offscreen at someone and looks as if she’s about to unleash a photon blast at some poor soul, and we’d hate to be the person who made her mad.

You can check out the one of the photos above.

I am beyond excited for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie!

I have an all new photo set I'll be sharing through out the week leading up to the premier!

Photo by @dustinvalkema ?



For more of Jackie Green’s work, you can head to Instagram, Twitter, and Anchor.

For Dustin Valkema, you can head to Instagram.

Maid of Might

Next up is this spectacular cosplay from Maid of Might and photographer Pat Loika.

This cosplay takes after Carol’s comic look, and it’s simply gorgeous. From the suit and the billowing sash to the energy blasts emanating from her hands and the jet fighters flying alongside her, everything just works here, and this is easily one of our favorites.

You can check out the photo in the post above.

Higher, further, faster, baby!" Excited to see #CaptainMarvel in a few days!

For more from Maid of Might, you can check out her Instagram, Facebook, Patreon, and Twitter.

For more of Pat Loika’s work, you can head over to Instagram and Twitter.

Joker Lolibel

Next is cosplayer Joker Lolibel, who couldn’t be more hyped for Captain Marvel.

Cosplayers are really killing the suit design, and so does Joker. The confident pose and sweet lighting bring out the cool details in the costume, making for a poster-worthy cosplay indeed.

You can check out the photo in the post above.

Can't wait for Captain Marvel movie! Who is your favorite marvel movie universe character?

You can find more of Joker Lolibel’s work on Instagram, Facebook, and Patreon.

Reaver Cosplay

Next up is a truly creative cosplay from Reaver Cosplay and photographer BCW Photo, and it might just be one of our all-time favorites.

This wins for one of the most creative poses, as it features Captain Marvel sitting back for a moment of peace, but she’s actually levitating in the air. She looks so relaxed though as if it were effortless, and the stunning backdrop doesn’t hurt either. In addition to Reaver Cosplay and BCW Photo this cosplay was also brought to life by @procosplay_official, @maud_marsot, and @warrenpaquet.

You can check out the photo in the post above.

Captain Marvel

First pic of my new Captain Marvel suit! I'm so happy to show you my first levitation pic, it was new for me and I'm really proud of the work on it!

For more of Reaver Cosplay, you can head to her Instagram and Facebook pages.

For more from BCW Photo, you can check out Instagram and their official website.

Ravianna

The next great cosplay comes from Ravianna, who alongside Jeckll recreated one of the movie posters, and the results are fantastic.

The poster is of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in her full suit looking towards the sky, and the duo here did a superb job of recreating that here. From the spot-on costume to the impressive effects, you will definitely have to do a double take when you see them side by side.

You can check out the photo in the post above.

Anyone here hyped for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie with Brie Larson?

I surely am, so I'm thrilled to show you my new picture. Do you like it? Another cool movieposter was recreated for me.

For more from Ravianna, you can check out her Instagram and Facebook pages.

For more of Jeckll, you can check out Instagram.

Maid of Might Round 2

Maid of Might is back again with another gorgeous cosplay, this time with the help of photographer Johnny Porsche.

This one differs a bit from the previous photo earlier in the list though. Carol’s still got her comics costume on but now her hair is down and long, and there is a stylized blue and purple backdrop that pairs with the pose and costume perfectly. It’s just too slick, and the Captain’s never looked better. The suit was also put together by The RPC Studio.

You can check out the full photo above.

I'm not what you think I am. Got my tickets for Captain Marvel!! I'm so excited!! Also who else is incredibly stoked for Goose the cat?!

For more of Johnny Porsche, you can head to Instagram and the website Model and Muse.

JJ Stingray

Next up is JJ Stingray Art & Cosplay, who teamed up with photographer Reality Reimagined to deliver a beautiful and powerful cosplay photo.

This one features Carol in her comic-styled costume hovering in the clouds as her arms surge with energy. Powerful as she may be, there’s still a grace to her, and that stunning orange sky backdrop seals the deal on a job well done.

You can check out the photo above.

David with Reality Reimagined is amazing. I can't believe that's me!!

For more of JJ Stingray’s work, you can head to Instagram and Facebook.

For more of Reality Reimagined, you can head to Instagram and the official website.

Samanthas_Cosplay

Last but certainly not least is Samanthas Cosplay and Jscosplayphotog’s energized take on the Captain.

This cosplay is based on the movie look and is full of vibrant color, featuring Carol as she looks to the sky as she goes full Binary and glows with energy. The Hala star is up towards the left-hand corner and the background also features a costume-like texture that fades into a starry sky. It sounds like a lot to take in all at once, but as you can see in the photo below it more than delivers.

You can check out the photo in the post above.

I'm kind of done with you telling me what I can't do.

AMAZING image! I am soooo excited to share this with you guys!

You can find more of Samanthas_cosplay’s work on Instagram.

For more of jscosplayphotog, you can check out Instagram as well.