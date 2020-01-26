This Might Be the Best Deadpool Cosplay Yet

With the rapid increase in the popularity of comic conventions has come the expansion of the world of cosplay. If you’ve been to a con in the past few years, you’ve surely recognized the production-quality costuming and prop work from all corners of fandom. Now, we’re pretty sure we’ve seen the best Deadpool cosplay yet. In a viral post on r/MarvelStudios, u/mark_knight_rises has shared his Wade Wilson duds and as it turns out, they’re incredibly screen-accurate.

Complete with the iconic red and black look, the cosplay comes with both katanas and a handgun. Where it’s really impressive, however, is the cosplayer’s dedication to completing the scarred look of Wilson’s post-treatment face and head. See it for yourself below.

As it stands now, we’ve yet to see what the exact future of the Deadpool franchise holds. Ryan Reynolds has previously revealed they’re hard at work at a third flick. On top of that, the writers behind the first two films suggest there’s absolutely a chance Marvel Studios will allow them to continue writing it as an R-rated movie.

“Absolutely, because I don’t think it’ll be under the Disney banner,” writer Rhett Reese told Screen Rant while on the home media press tour for Zombieland: Double Tap. “Like, I don’t think when you go to Deadpool 3, there’s going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it’s going to be under the Fox banner, so yes.”

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are both available wherever movies are sold. Deadpool 3 has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.