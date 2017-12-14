10 Best Superhero Hideouts

What makes a superhero? Some might say their incredible powers, while others might reference the ability to fight for good in the face of evil.

Those things are great, but no hero is complete without an epic hideout!

From dark and dreary cave to towers that touch the clouds, all of the best superheroes have a sweet base that they can call home.

The secret lair has been a staple of comic books for generations on end, but some of these hideouts are a little better then the rest.

Which ones make all the other heroes jealous? Let’s check out 10 of the best superhero hideouts in all of comics!

Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters

Isn’t it great when a hideout has more than one purpose?

Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters was started as a haven for young mutants that didn’t know their place in the world. However, underneath the surface, the school is much more than that.

The entire X-Men training center his hidden beneath the floors of this haven, complete with a training center that literally changes its appearance depending on who’s inside.

The Batcave

When you think of secret lairs, the Batcave is probably the first place that comes to mind.

Hidden deep beneath the foundation of Wayne Manor, Batman’s hideout manages to creep you out while still looking edgy and exciting. It’s probably the only cave filled with flying nocturnal animals that you’d actually choose to hang out in.

As if the decor wasn’t cool enough, Batman has used his cave to hide some of his best gadgets and trophies over the years. The ever-growing collection has even come to include an actual dinosaur!

Fortress of Solitude

Like Batman’s Batcave, Superman’s Fortress of Solitude is one of the most iconic hideouts in all of comic history.

Sustained by advanced Kryptonian life and technology, the Fortress is hidden way back in the glaciers of the arctic. It’s truly a place where Superman can stay hidden from all other life on Earth.

Wouldn’t it be nice to escape to a place all your own, without having to worry about being bothered by the troubles of others? No one would find you at the Fortress of Solitude.

Sanctum Santorum

If you’re a fan of old school architecture, Doctor Strange is certainly a good friend to have.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s hideout, known as the Sanctum Santorum, is a mystical building located in the heart of Brooklyn. At least, it’s located there when it wants to be found.

Over the years, the Santorum has been known to go invisible or float above the street, all at the instruction of Doctor Strange.

Inside the Sanctorum, Strange houses all sorts of mystical creatures and ancient artifacts. You’ll even find doors that lead you to other dimensions if you look hard enough.

Baxter Building

Imagine a skyscraper where every single floor was home to new and exciting innovations, housing some of the most incredible technology known to man.

The Baxter Building, home base to Fantastic Four, is located right in the center of New York. This high-rise has seen the creation of some of Marvel’s greatest plans and inventions, even Peter Parker used it has a lab for a period of time.

It’s hard to imagine anything you wouldn’t be able to find in the Baxter Building.

SHIELD Hellicarrier

Bases underground or in New York City are pretty cool, but not nearly as great as one that can literally take you anywhere.

SHIELD’s Hellicarrier has all of the perks and gadgets that places like the Batcave and Hall of Justice do, but it can fly to the edges of the Earth. Members of SHIELD can prepare for battle while actually heading there themselves.

Mobility is key, and the Hellicarrier gives the SHIELD agents a significant advantage against their enemies.

The Watchtower

The Hellicarrier can fly, but the Watchtower takes space by storm.

Early on, the Justice League Watchtower was located on the surface of the moon, a location that was certainly the envy of the superhero world. However, recent iterations have moved the structure off-world, making it a floating space station.

There’s nothing that you couldn’t see from the Watchtower, and it also gives the Justice League the ability to get away from their Earth-bound enemies.

Hall of Justice

For years, the Hall of Justice was a staple of Justice League cartoons, and kids all over the world were pretending the iconic building existed in their backyard treehouses.

The structure itself is beautiful, complete with golden pillars and glistening gates, it makes even the Taj Mahal look a little rough.

Even if the Hall wasn’t beautiful, it houses the most powerful and popular heroes in the world, making it the coveted destination of any comic book fan.

The Belfry

The Batcave was a mainstay for Batman for generations, but the heroes of Gotham recently added another hangout to their arsenal.

Taking a page out of the New York-based heroes of Marvel, the Bat-family build the Belfry right in the middle of downtown Gotham.

Fortunately, instead of utilizing the flashy architecture of many other buildings, the Belfry adapts the old and eerie qualities of Wayne Manor, giving it the true feel of a Batman location.

STAR Labs

STAR Labs may not have been the coolest place to hang out in the comics, but CW’s The Flash has changed that mentality.

Barry, Cisco and all their pals spend nearly every minute of the day at STAR Labs, turning the place into their personal oasis, not just a work location.

If you fancy yourself a nerd, STAR Labs is the place to be.