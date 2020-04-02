Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Ant-Man

ComicBook.com dived even further into the Marvel Cinematic Universe tonight with our latest Quarantine Watch Party which featured a unified viewing of Marvel Studios’ Phase Two caper, Ant-Man! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members took to Twitter like a line of ants and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had a special guest with Ant-Man stars David Dastmalchian and little Cassie Lang herself, Abby Ryder Fortson as they offered insight into the making of the film and their favorite moments on set. As usual we’ve collected the best reactions and memes from tonight’s Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Doctor Strange, and Deadpool, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

The next edition of Quarantine Watch Party is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9 PM with a stacked screening of Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg tweeting along with co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans! Check back here for more details on the next events and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!

Is that the half-finished Triskellion they’re in??? How did I not notice this before.#QuarantineWatchParty #AntMan — MightyMary007 (@Mary007Mighty) April 1, 2020

me n my friends greeting each other after the quarantine is over #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/lfubsQYU9p — liz (@lzhrkns) April 1, 2020

What I’m hoping to hear from my friends after COVID-19 #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/o6GunjDwZW — Carl Lee (@Mr_Carl_Lee) April 1, 2020

Wait is this the same rat that saved the world ?!!#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/u5A6rPDoN1 — Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) April 1, 2020

Rats only live 1-2 years its not the rat #QuarantineWatchParty — Talia 👌 (@talbroo20) April 1, 2020

Man cops ruining everything . No I didn’t steal anything ! I was returning something I stole . #QuarantineWatchParty #antman — bruce comic fan (@scopevandyne) April 1, 2020

I will not cry when ANT-thony dies I will not cry when ANT-thony dies I will not cry when ANT-thony dies I will not cry when ANT-thony dies #Antman #QuarantineWatchParty — bruce comic fan (@scopevandyne) April 1, 2020

Me if I seen that big ass Ant #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/WyHHuyIciS — 悪い奴 ® (@adriantarheel) April 1, 2020

