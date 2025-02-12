10 Best Wolverine Costumes in Marvel Movies Ranked

Few comic book characters have made the leap from page to screen as successful as Wolverine. Since he first clawed his way into cinemas with 2000’s X-Men, Wolverine has been one of the most defining characters in the vast Marvel movie franchise. Of course, the success of the character is due in no small part to the powerful performance of Hugh Jackman, who’s been playing Wolverine for more than 20 years and, if rumors are to be believed, will be sticking around for a while longer. Because of the confusing and often contradictory timeline of the X-Men series (which is now connected to the increasingly complex Marvel Cinematic Universe), we’ve multiple versions of the clawed mutant – in the past, in the future, in the present, and in alternate timelines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But through it all, Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine has remained consistent, even if his looks have evolved over the years. From comic-accurate wardrobes to wild deviations from the source material, Wolverine’s fashion has gone in some pretty surprising directions over nearly a quarter of a century. And that’s why we’ve decided to take a look at the ten best Wolverine costumes in Marvel movies.

10) Future Outfit (X-Men: Days of Future Past)

In a future in which mutants are on the endangered species list because Sentinel robots have almost completely taken over the planet, Wolverine and his fellow X-Men are decked out in stealthy black outfits. Wolverine’s look is fairly straightforward, but look closely and you’ll see some blue and yellow highlights that pay tribute to his original comic book costume.

9) Old Man Suit (Deadpool & Wolverine)

During Deadpool’s dimension-hopping adventure for a suitable Wolverine, fans are treated to all kinds of deep cuts from the comics. One of those is a version of Old Man Logan, sitting on his porch on his ranch. A wide-brimmed fedora and a weathered brown coat are exactly what you’d expect a Wolverine who’s done far too much killin’ in his life to wear.

8) Leather Suit (X-Men)

Fans may have been a little disappointed to finally see their favorite mutants on the big screen for the first time without their comic book-accurate costumes. However, it was the style at the time; after all, The Matrix had just come out a year prior, so the black leather look was all the rage, and frankly, it’s not a bad look. It’s sleek and stealthy if a little plain.

7) Age of Apocalypse Outfit (Deadpool & Wolverine)

This is one of the more savage versions of Wolverine seen on screen. Looking like he was ripped right out of the classic comic book crossover, this Wolverine is wearing a sleeveless top, with wild hair and a missing hand. We’ve seen plenty of futuristic depictions of Wolvie, but this is the one who looks the most post-apocalyptic, like he belongs in a Mad Max flick.

6) Leather Suit (X2: X-Men United)

The X-Men got some slight upgrades to their suits for this beloved sequel. While the previous version was almost entirely black, this one is enhanced with some tan highlights and a large X outline on his chest. Wolverine’s costume seems to take some cues from the one he wore during Grant Morrison’s classic run on the New X-Men comic series that was coming out at the time.

5) Patch’s Tux (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Fans were delighted to see Patch as part of the multiversal montage in Deadpool and Wolverine; for those in the know, Patch was an alter-ego for Wolverine so he could go on solo missions in Madripoor without attracting attention due to his high-profile status as an X-Man. Why he thought that a white tuxedo and an eyepatch would be enough to hide his true identity is beyond anyone’s guess, but it sure made Hugh Jackman look classy on the big screen.

4) Leather Jacket and Jeans (X-Men Origins: Wolverine)

Wolverine isn’t always dressed to kill, but his casual day-to-day look is still pretty killer. It’s a stripped-down style that fits right in at the trashy bars he frequents, perfectly capturing his rugged, no-frills personality. Even though this outfit may not be suited for saving a world that hates and fears him, it definitely tells those around him, “I’m the best there is at what I do, but what I do isn’t very nice.”

3) Weapon X Costume (X-Men: Apocalypse)

The Weapon X subplot in X-Men: Apocalypse may have been completely unnecessary, but man, was it cool seeing Hugh Jackman don the getup he sported in the classic Barry Windsor Smith storyline. This is a Wolverine who’s been experimented on, covered in electronic devices plugged into his body. The combination of tech and muscles is one of the most striking in the X-Men franchise.

2) Brown and Tan (Deadpool & Wolverine)

As Deadpool galavanted across the multiverse looking for an “anchor being” for his mission, he briefly stumbled into a Wolverine wearing the second most recognizable outfit from the comics. Created by artist John Byrne, this is an outfit that Wolverine wore for many years and has often returned to it. While this version may not have the signature cowl, this was still a nice surprise.

1) Yellow and Blue (Deadpool & Wolverine)

Finally, fans were treated to a Wolverine wearing his most iconic costume ever. While a fully grown man wearing bright yellow spandex sounds cheesy on paper (Cyclops even made a jab about it in the first X-Men movie), the costume designers on this film worked overtime to pull it off. Wolverine may have only put this thing on during the final act of the movie, but it was more than worth the wait.