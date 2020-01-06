Beta Ray Bill Trends After Christian Bale’s Thor: Love and Thunder News Breaks

If you thought 2020 was already off to a weird enough start, imagine logging onto Twitter to see Beta Ray Bill as a trending topic. The cult Marvel hero has been a long-time favorite of Marvel fans around the world and thanks to new reports suggesting Christian Bale could be joining Thor: Love and Thunder, a lot of fans are speculating The Dark Knight alum could be the Korbinite hero. After all, the character was teased in Thor: Ragnarok, thanks to The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and his gladiator fights. When you take the report and combine it with rampant fan speculation, it was only a matter of time before the movement began gaining some serious legs — especially when it’s involving a character like Bill.

For the uninitiated, Beta Ray Bill has long been a supporting character of Thor’s, having first appeared as an adversary in Thor #337 (November 1983). The character is essentially a counterpart to Thor but instead of being Asgardian or human, he’s a member of the alien race that hails from Korbin. For the most part, those from Korbin are typically flat-faced beings without any noses but since Bill underwent some genetic modifications, he took on the appearance of an alien horse, forever cementing his role as a cult hero amongst cosmic Marvel fans.

Coincidentally enough, Beta Ray Bill’s weapon of choice is Stormbreaker — the name of the hammer Thor (Chris Hemsworth) now uses in the MCU post-Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters November 7, 2021.

Listen to Brandon Already

give us bale as beta ray bill, you cowards https://t.co/KnMgzlCn7O — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

If Anyone Can Do It…

Christian Bale can do absolutely anything, therefore he can play a horse faced man.



Cast this man as Beta Ray Bill! pic.twitter.com/0AroZNgqpk — Declan Mckinney (@DeclanMckinney) January 6, 2020

We Hear You There…

I never in my life expected to log into Twitter and see “Beta Ray Bill” trending. pic.twitter.com/LTMCIzZlmS — Wraith of X-Mas Future (@Ringwraith10) January 6, 2020

#Method

Somebody tell Christian Bale they’ll do Beta Ray Bill digitally before he starts working out how to actually become a Space Horse pic.twitter.com/wZXnhMzWMo — Beta Ray Bills (@Avalangelist) January 6, 2020

AGREED!

Beta Ray Bill is trending. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/4oQV6ZKfS8 — DontBlinc (@ItsDontblinc) January 6, 2020

Sorry to Bother You

BREAKING: Christian Bale transforms into actual horse to play Beta Ray Bill #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/btl5qDxDMr — One Shott (@chendershott) January 6, 2020

#BetaRayBale Needs to Trend, STAT!