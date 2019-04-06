Bette Midler Slams Marvel Movies

Marvel Studios has climbed to the top of the superhero movie mountain, bringing in longtime comic fans and mainstream audiences alike. It’s done it with authority too, as several of its films have gone on to break the $1 billion mark at the box office and Avengers: Infinity War even passed $2 billion. Avengers: Endgame has been 10 years int he making, and as a result, it will most likely be just as powerful at the box office, but not all are sold on Marvel movies as others are, like Bette Midler for instance.

Midler is a legend of the screen and stage, and in a recent interview with Variety explained that she doesn’t read a great many scripts these days, longing for a bit more originality in movies. That said, she is up for playing a superhero under specific circumstances.”

“I do not,” Midler said. “I read a lot of books. Every now and again, something will come in. But it’s something that I’ve read before or seen before. There’s not a whole lot of originality. And surprisingly I don’t get called for foreign films, which is too bad, because I’d love to do a picture in another country. We saw “Babylon Berlin” and it was fantastic. Plus, when they’re going to have a grandma superhero, I’m up for it. “Wonder Grandma”! That’s basically what they are making.”

When asked if she really would do a comic-book movie, she said “Oh, sure. As long as I don’t have to bring the coffee.”

While she’s open to the possibility, she doesn’t actually enjoy watching Marvel movies all that much and broke down the reasons why. “I don’t really, to tell you the truth,” Midler said. “They’re unbearably loud. They make such a racket. They don’t really have any decent dialogue. And there’s a lot of explosions. Now I don’t know about you, but I don’t really like explosions. I’m not really an action fan. I think it’s something for young men. They like noise.”

Look, not every genre is for everyone, so it’s perfectly understandable to not take to a particular genre or movie type. I’m not the biggest fan of horror movies for example, though they still have merit for those who do, and every so often I do find a series or movie I love within the genre. What some will likely take issue with is the whole “noise” remark, which does come off a bit, well, get off my lawn-ish if you will.

Who knows though, maybe she’ll find a Marvel movie she likes at some point that breaks that mold for her.

In any case, many are excited to see Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.

