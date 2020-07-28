Marvel's Black Cat Will Steal Your Heart With New Bishoujo Statue

Black Cat is arguably one of the most interesting antiheroes in Marvel's arsenal, with the thief - and her iconic costume - popping up throughout Marvel comics. While her jump to the big screen is taking longer than some might have liked, there are still plenty of ways for fans to show their love for Black Cat -- including a truly stunning new statue from Kotobukiya. The statue, which is part of the company's Bishoujo series, portrays Felicia Hardy in a stylized anime-like pose, as she brandishes several different jewels in her hands. The statue's base is even a pile of giant gemstones.

"The thief who has even stolen Spiderman’s heart, Black Cat, returns to the BISHOUJO series for the first time in 9 years!" the statue's official description reads. "Black Cat is reborn in a brand new illustration stylized by the beloved Shunya Yamashita and brought to life in stunning detail thanks to the craftsmanship of sculptor ke (comaccow). Black Cat arrives with her beautiful silver hair painted in pearl and wearing a bodysuit that has been painted with a glossy coating. Extraordinarily large diamonds and jewels painted with special polish coat lie by her feet, giving off a simple yet vibrant finish."

The Black Cat statue is now available for pre-order for $119.99, and is expected to be released in January of 2021. Keep scrolling to check out photos of the statue, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!