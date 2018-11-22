Black Friday Funko Pop Deals Begin Tonight

Black Friday going to come a little early for Funko Pop fanatics this year. If you’re hunting for bargains, here’s where you can find them…

First off, GameStop will be offering all of their standard $11.99 Pop figures for only $8 each starting as early as 9pm EST tonight, November 21st (as GameStop’s Black Friday ad indicates). We would certainly expect them to launch by midnight EST. When they do, you can shop their entire collection here. GameStop is also bringing back their popular Black Friday Mystery Box, which is retro cartoon-themed for 2018. It will include various combinations of Pop figures, Pop Pez, Plush, and more based on Saturday Morning and Disney Afternoon cartoon favorites. You should be able to grab the box here (or via the link above) for $20 when they go live.

Next up we have Hot Topic who have a big buy two, get one free sale on Funko Pop figures that is already live. UPDATED: The deal is now 3 for $24. Over 300 Pops are up for grabs in the deal. Not only that, it includes a whole bunch of popular new releases and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a few gems to help you get started…

• Hot Topic Exclusive Funko Pops (Deals are Marked)

• Marvel Funko Pops (Includes Thanos Exclusive)

• Voltron Legendary Defender Funko Pops (Includes 6-Inch Voltron Figure)

• Lord of the Rings Funko Pops (Includes Elrond Exclusive)

• Kingdom Hearts III Funko Pops (Includes Sora Toy Story Exclusive)

• Disney Evil Queen Exclusive

• Riverdale Funko Pops (Includes Kevin Keller Exclusive)

• Power Rangers Funko Pops (Includes Red Ranger Exclusive)

• Hot Topic Girl Exclusive

This is only the tip of the iceberg, so head on over to Hot Topic to shop the entire sale. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.

Finally, we have Pop in a Box who have a Black Friday landing page set up with a countdown timer that will hit all zeros at around 7pm EST tomorrow, November 22nd. They haven’t revealed all of the details of their sale, but we do know that a 30% declining discount, 3 Pops for $24.99 deal, and an exclusive Disney Super Stitch Pop figure are part of the festivities.

At this point, these are all of the confirmed deals on Funko Pop figures that we are aware of. If additional deals…pop up during the Black Friday weekend, we will add them here.

