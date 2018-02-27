‘Black Panther’ Box Office for Second Weekend Rises to $112 Million

Black Panther may be two weeks in at the box office but Ryan Coogler‘s groundbreaking movie continues to defy all projections and expectations. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought in just under $112 million dollars in its second weekend.

After a $202 million opening in its first true three-day weekend, Black Panther was expected to bring in around $108 million in its second weekend. However, according to BoxOfficeMojo, Black Panther handily beat that, bringing in $111.7 million, crushing second place Game Night’s $17 million take. And Black Panther‘s near $112 million second weekend isn’t the only box office milestone the film set this last weekend. Black Panther‘s 45 percent drop in its second week is less than The Avengers, Iron Man, and Thor.

Black Panther‘s $112 million second weekend box office is also the second-biggest non-opening weekend of all time. The biggest non-opening weekend of all time belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which brought in $149 million during a non-opening weekend.

While Black Panther was expected to be a success, the film’s continued smashing of records is something that even Coogler never anticipated. The director shared his gratitude and disbelief at the film’s massive success in a letter shared to social media, a letter aimed at moviegoers responsible for the film’s success.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong,” Coogler wrote.

It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears. Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.”

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.