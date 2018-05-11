‘Black Panther’ Director Says All-Female Sequel Would Be Amazing Opportunity

Marvel’s Black Panther is a massive (if not unprecedented) success story. With Wakanda now established a mainstream cultural icon, Marvel fans have naturally been looking ahead at what’s to come in Black Panther 2– and while at Cannes Film Festival, director Ryan Coogler made some comments that should make the Dora Milaje do their victory chant.

Ryan Coogler on the women in #BlackPanther being as important as the male characters. “I think you could argue they are more important.” #Cannes2018 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 10, 2018



Ryan Coogler on if he’d do an all-female sequel to #BlackPanther. “That would be amazing if the opportunity came up.” #Cannes2018 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 10, 2018



The funny thing is that an all-female (or at least predominantly female) Black Panther 2 is definitely something that well inside the realm of possibility. As we have previously discussed, one of the main storylines that could come after Avengers 4 is a “Fall of the King” storyline that sees T’Challa exiled from his homeland, leaving Shuri, Nakia, and the Dora Milaje to run Wakanda. Here’s how we see it:

“It’s clear from Avengers: Infinity War’s final act that Wakanda will never be the same again after the Battle of Wakanda and the tragic loss of the Wakandan people and their king, T’Challa… Wakanda will have had to soldier on without its king, and that means other prominent figures will have had to step up in T’Challa’s place. Shuri is expected to take up the throne and Black Panther mantle like she did in the comics, and based on the losses Wakanda suffered, T’Challa’s return may not receive a warm welcome. Phase 4 could easily see the king of Wakanda get banished from his homeland, forced to make his way as a full-fledged Avenger.”

With that kind of setup, Black Panther 2 easily lean on the troubles of succession the ladies of Wakanda will face, while pushing T’Challa to the sidelines, possibly to appear in the next Avengers films, or other crossover films (like his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War). Whatever the case may be, the fandom would seem to be onboard for a “Women of Wakanda” movie – be it in Black Panther 2, or a full World of Wakanda spinoff film.

