Danai Gurira Confirms Black Panther 2 Has Beautiful Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Danai Gurira confirmed that Black Panther Wakanda Forever has a beautiful Chadwick Boseman tribute in the film. On the red carpet for the Met Gala, the Marvel star told Variety about what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated sequel. Clearly emotional at the prospect of talking about this, the actress explained how Ryan Coogler has been instrumental in honoring the legacy of the beloved actor. When Boseman passed away, a lot of fans wondered what would happen to the work on Wakanda Forever. The cast and crew promised to forge on in spite of the massive absence he leaves in the production. It sounds like everyone involved is trying to put their best foot forward for him.

"Listen, we poured everything we had into it," she began after trying to collect her thoughts. "We hope you experience that and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way out director/writer handled that.

Danai Gurira discusses how "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the #MetGala: "It's all about him. It's all an outpouring to love and honor him." https://t.co/fJJbqtPY58 pic.twitter.com/4muSyIWcGe — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

Angela Bassett is back in the movie as well. She recently had some praise for the director as well. The Kelly Clarkson Show featured some of her appreciation for Coogler's tightrope walking making this sequel.

"I really give a lot up to our director and our writer Ryan Coogler. He's such a tremendous talent, and everyone that he brings on that set," the Black Panther actress said. "Everyone in front of the camera and behind the camera, so impressive, and giving a thousand percent of their gifts. So it's a beautiful place."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, series star Danny Sapani also echoed the other actor's comments about the second film. "Obviously, without Chad it's very different. But we're gonna keep flying that flag, keep trying to tell that story because it's just an incredible story and an incredible film," Sapani explained. "Well, I don't think you can compare them, to be honest with you. I think we're just going to keep telling the story and honoring the great man. All of the people that are involved with that project are very close. I think it makes for a great sort of company feel. So, I imagine it's going to blow everyone away in the way the first one did."



