Black Panther 2 Fan Art Imagines Henry Golding as MCU’s Namor

The fans have spoken: They want Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Months after DC’s live-action Aquaman became a box office sensation, a potentially significant Easter egg in Avengers: Endgame had everyone thinking that Namor could be on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner rather than later. Of course, that sparked fan art of the character from all corners of the Internet, with people doing their best to correctly cast the character in the recently-announced Black Panther sequel.

Some fans have become obsessed with the idea of John Wick star Keanu Reeves taking on the role of Namor in the future, though that remains an unlikely outcome. Popular artist BossLogic has another idea for the character, one that could turn out even better in the long run. In a new poster for the Black Panther sequel, BossLogic has turned Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in the MCU’s version of Namor and he really looks the part.

You can check out the full poster concept below!

View this post on Instagram Namor @blackpanther #TwoKings @henrygolding A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Aug 2, 2019 at 8:12pm PDT

This is the second poster for the Black Panther sequel that we’ve seen from BossLogic recently, and it looks as though he’s sticking with his theme and title ideas. Starting with the teaser poster last week, BossLogic has dubbed the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Two Kings.

The concept of Two Kings works on multiple levels. The most obvious, of course, is the play on words, placing “Two” right after the title in order to indicate a sequel. That said, the idea goes much deeper than that.

Namor is the King of Atlantis, just as T’Challa is the King of Wakanda. Despite working together as allies from time to time, Black Panther and Namor have spent more than enough time as rivals throughout the history of Marvel Comics. It would make sense for Namor’s MCU introduction to take place in a Black Panther sequel, especially if he is able to start his time in the franchise as a villain.

The Black Panther sequel was confirmed by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con, but it won’t be hitting theaters until 2022 at the earliest.