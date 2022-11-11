Black Panther 2: Tenoch Huerta Trolls Fans After Namor Images Appear Online

Black Panther 2 has Marvel fans buzzing all over social media, as we got another breadcrumb leading up to one of the biggest rumors about the sequel becoming true. With Black Panther; Wakanda Forever hitting theaters this fall, official Marvel merchandise is starting to be made and marketed to the masses. As usual, that Marvel merch includes some big spoilers for the movie; in the case of Black Panther 2, those spoilers include first pictures of Marvel's Namor, the king of Atlantis!

Namor appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been heavily rumored since before Ryan Coogler started working on the sequel – and it only seemed more likely when actor Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) was cast in the film. Rumors of Huerta playing Namor immediately started, and now some official Namor artwork from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merchandise all but confirms it!

However, even with waves of Marvel fans now crashing against Tenoch Huerta's social media accounts, the actor is standing strong like a true king of the ocean. Huerta is not only keeping his lips sealed about Black Panther 2 - he's having a little fun with fans' rabid curiosity:

"Se filtran imágenes de Tenoch... " pic.twitter.com/pBeflmuGkg — Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) July 4, 2022

As you can see, Tenoch Huerta is trolling fans who are going crazy over the supposed Namor promo art, by offering the "reveal" of his personal Images of himself dressed as Namor. Or rather, Mermaid Man from SpongeBob. If this is how Tenoch Huerta handles social media bombardment and leaks, then he is all but set to be a Marvel movie star.

Marvel fans have been in serious debate about this new version of Namor. The character has South American cultural nods worked into both the promo artwork and set designs seen in behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That's a very different take than the comic version of Namor – and the promo artwork of what Huerta will look like as Namor are certainly a departure from anything we've seen before. Marvel Studios has no doubt made changes to comics canon all over the MCU – but with Namor, the studio is potentially venturing into Zack Snyder territory...

Black Panther 2 star Letitia Wright has teased that Marvel fans are indeed in for an event-level with the sequel – despite the tragic death of T'Challa actor, Chadwick Boseman:

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Letitia Wright said. "It's jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and we committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 1th.