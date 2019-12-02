Black Panther 2 Fan Poster Teases Arrival of Two Iconic Marvel Villains

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pushing into its fourth “phase,” Marvel Studios will be exploring an entire slate of new characters. With the Burbank-based studio going place it has never gone before, it’s understandable the outfit wants to introduce some heavy hitters moving forward — even more so after it regained control over the live-action rights to the characters in the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Last week, rumors started spreading online suggesting Dr. Doom could be introduced in Black Panther 2 in a loose adaptation of Marvel’s “Doomwar” comics story arc. Using that rumor as a basis, fan artist Camille Vialet (@cvialet_art) crafted a poster for Black Panther 2, featuring the iconic Fantastic Four villain — plus a cameo from someone else you might find familiar.

That’s right, not only does the poster featuring the movie’s titular character and a Marvel heavyweight in Dr. Doom, but it also features Namor — a character apparently played by John Wick star Keanu Reeves, at least as far as the poster is concerned.

At one point, Fargo creator Noah Hawley had been developing a Doctor Doom movie for 20th Century Fox, long before Disney swooped in to buy the studio and its subsidiaries.

“I mean, it combined genres. And it’s sort of a Cold War parallel film. And I really like it. I’ve been too busy to really lean on them, and they certainly haven’t called me on the phone. And during my sit down with Kevin Feige, when he asked about the Doctor Doom movie, he said, ‘Are you still working on it?’ And I said, ‘Should I still be working on it?’,” Hawley said in an interview last month. “I said, ‘I assume you guys have a plan in a drawer somewhere for the Fantastic Four.’ And [Feige] smiled a little bit, but would neither confirm nor deny. But yeah, I think it would be a great comic book movie certainly.”

Black Panther 2 is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.