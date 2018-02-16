‘Black Panther’ After The Credits Scene Explained By Director

[Black Panther spoilers ahead]

Marvel films are always good for mid-credits and post-credit scene. Whether they be introducing a new character or like in Guardians of the Galaxy, just adding one more laugh. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is no exception.

While Black Panther is a very different Marvel film, with not that many outside Wakanda scenes and no Avengers or non-Wakandans other than Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross. So, [again, spoilers] even with that said – Black Panther is still part of the larger MCU and the next film to be released is the culmination of a decade of movies and there needs to be some loose ends dealt with.

In an interview with Radio Times director Ryan Coogler discusses the choice of the end credits scene:

“We weren’t asked to do it,” he told us. “Obviously it ties in, but the studio didn’t force our hand, or tell us what the post-credits scene should be. It was something that we were interested in, that we were interested in doing.

“And for us it was fun, because I think the audience, if they’re familiar with the MCU, knows that Bucky is in Wakanda. “It was kind of a hold-off,” he added.

“Our film wasn’t about Bucky, obviously, [so] we didn’t feel like it would be right to deal with him in this context. “But we thought it’d be cool for the fans that stayed ’til the end to check in on this character that they love.”

Directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

