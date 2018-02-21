How ‘Black Panther’ Sets Up ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

While Black Panther is mostly self-contained by comparison to other Marvel Cinematic Universe endeavors, it does have a decent amount of moments which are crucial to the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fans have the advantage of knowing which movies are coming next when looking for hidden clues. Black Panther does a good job of hiding its direct ties to the future films in favor of expanding its own world and characters. However, it does tee up the ensemble flick which will see Thanos wreaking havoc on the Avengers and their new super friends.

Major spoilers for Black Panther follow, especially its mid- and post-credits scenes!

Post-Credits

The most obvious set up for Avengers: Infinity War came in Black Panther‘s post-credits scene. After being placed into cryogenic sleep in Wakanda following Captain America: Civil War, Bucky Barnes was seen alive and well. The moment primes him for a reunion with his longtime friend Steve Rogers in the ensemble movie but also indicates his brain has successfully been cleared of all the HYDRA brainwashing. The instructions were to only wake him when he would no longer be a threat.

Furthermore, Shuri referred to Bucky as the White Wolf — a title he has never held in Marvel Comics. The White Wolf in comics, in fact, is an enemy to T’Challa who grows up to challenge the thrown after growing up with a feeling of being cheated of the opportunity to claim it. The character was a foreigner to Wakanda and the only white person living there, prompting him to be viewed differently by the nation’s people. It doesn’t appear Bucky Barnes will follow such a path, though, seeing as he stands side by side with the Wakandan army and Captain America in the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

The White Wolf, real name Hunter, is at one point appointed the leader of Wakanda’s police force. As Bucky struggles to fit into the rest of the world, such a role might suit him, though he probably won’t go on to be disbarred for excessive violence and become a mercenary as Hunter does in comics.

Mid-Credits

The mid-credits scene had an important tease of its own, as well. Similar to 2008’s Iron Man’s ending, T’Challa stood before the United Nations and claimed “We are Wakanda,” just as Tony Stark revealed, “I am Iron Man.” The difference here is the world is now learning of Wakanda’s technological knowledge and vibranium rich nation rather than one single super hero.

Heading into Avengers: Infinity War, the entire world will know of the things Wakanda has to offer. Its characters will openly communicate with outsiders and outsiders will be allowed to journey within its walls. So far, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow have been spotted in Wakanda. The events of Black Panther also unify the naiton under King T’Challa, which is why that same nation will be willing to rise, fight, and die for their king, in Infinity War‘s “Battle of Wakanda” sequence.

Infinity Stone

The sixth and final Infinity Stone is still missing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many expected it to appear in Black Panther, but it didn’t.

Given the Outrider invasion of the African nation in the Avengers: Infinity War trailers, however, it would appear there is a Stone hiding somewhere within the vibranium rich community. As much of a prize as vibranium is, it is not what Thanos is after.

LEGO sets for Avengers: Infinity War seem to imply the orange Stone is hiding out in Wakanda, while the teaser trailer which aired during the Super Bowl seems to imply the Vision’s yellow stone will be what the group has truly come for.

Either way, Wakanda will be on the defensive in Avengers: Infinity War because there is some sort of precious item hiding within its boundaries.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

