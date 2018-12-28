Former President Barack Obama Picks ‘Black Panther’ as One of His Favorite Movies of 2018

It’s become tradition at the end of every December for former President of the United States Barack Obama to share a list of his favorite books, movies, and music from the previous year. Obama continued that trend on Friday morning and, like most of us, Black Panther ended up on his final list.

“As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists,” wrote in a post on Facebook. “It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Here’s my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.”

After listing his favorite books of 2018, which of course included Michelle Obama’s Becoming, the former president listed his top films of the year. Black Panther was the sole comic book movie to be found, but the list contained quite the variety. There were films from virtually all genres represented.

Here’s the full list of Obama’s top movies of 2018:

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

A couple of other movies on this list may be of interest to fans of the comic book world. Burning is a foreign film that has gained a ton of buzz with awards voters, particularly for the performance of Steven Yeun, who starred as Glenn on The Walking Dead. The Rider is an indie film about a young cowboy struggling after a devastating injury. While that doesn’t sound very much like a comic book movie, the film helped director Chloe Zhao land a job for Marvel. She’s reportedly set to direct The Eternals for the Disney-owned studio.

Did any of these lists make your Top 10 list for 2018? Let us know in the comments!