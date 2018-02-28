‘Black Panther’ Projected to Win Third Weekend in a Row at Box Office

The domination of Marvel Studios latest film is expected to continue into its third weekend at the box office, as analysts predict the reign of Black Panther will continue.

A new report from Variety pegs estimates for this weekend’s haul to reach $75 million domestically, beating out the other newcomers in a pair of R-rated films that aren’t likely to surpass it.

Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence, and Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis, are both violent thrillers. The report states Red Sparrow is estimated to make $15 million-to-$19 million, while Death Wish predicted to bring in $14 million-to-$16 million. It should be noted that R-rated movies don’t tend to make as much as PG or PG-13 blockbusters at the box office, though there are surprising cases.

The Lawrence-starring spy flick was tracking much better in previous weeks, going as high as $25 million, but Black Panther‘s continued domination has hampered analysts’ expectations.

The $75 million haul would put Black Panther at the second-highest third weekend in history, falling behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made $90.2 million. Avatar currently holds the second place spot with $68.5 million, and The Avengers is in third with $55.6 million.

The impressive run of Ryan Coogler’s superhero film has dominated the press lately, as it continues to blow away expectations after debuting on February 16th. It’s record-breaking performance has made it one of Marvel Studios most successful films, and it seems likely to surpass their biggest hit to date in The Avengers if the momentum continues.

Black Panther made $8.1 million stateside on Monday, bringing the domestic total to $411.7 million just 11 days after its premiere in theaters. Coupled with the $316.2 million its made overseas, the worldwide total sits at an impressive $727.9 million.

What will likely be yet another $1 billion hit for Disney could also hit an impressive milestone this weekend, according to the report. If the estimates hold up, Black Panther will be one of 10 other movies to cross the $500 million mark domestically after its third weekend.

Black Panther has been yet another feather in the cap of Marvel Studios, but by the time all is said and done, it could become the centerpiece of the crown.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters everywhere.