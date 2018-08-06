‘Black Panther’ to Cross $700 Million at Domestic Box Office

After six months at the box office, Black Panther is set to achieve a new milestone by crossing $700 million domestic this weekend.

Black Panther will become just the third film ever to cross $700 million at the domestic box office. It is currently the third highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office. The top two remain Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($939.6 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther has been setting throughout its box office run, beginning with it’s $242.1 million President’s Day weekend opening, including $202 million earned Friday-Sunday. It also had the then second-best now third-best second weekend ever with $111.7 million (behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and now Avengers: Infinity War).

Avengers: Infinity War was expected to get a boost from Black Panther‘s success and then eventually surpass the previous Marvel Studios release at the box office, but Infinity War‘s box office has begun to slow down to a pace that suggests Black Panther may outdo the Avengers sequel.

Black Panther received high praise from fans and critics, earning an A+ CinemaScore, a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and a positive review from ComicBook.com:

“Black Panther does not reinvent superhero movies. A few of its scenes and plots feel a bit disjointed as a lot of ground is covered in its 135-minute runtime, causing a few transitions to feel sudden or out of place. It serves as an incredibly important cultural message arriving at a crucial time, complete with stunning visuals, unforgettable and epic action-sequences, an inspirational arc for both the protagonist and antagonist, and it introduces a slew of new characters who may be a bit underused this time around but will have us crying out for a sequel.”

Black Panther has proven to be an international hit as well, earning $646.7 million from overseas markets. That makes Black Panther one of the few films to cross $1 billion at the box office, currently with a worldwide total of $1.346 billion.

What do you think of Black Panther‘s huge box office success? Do you think Avengers: Infinity War will ever eventually surpass Black Panther? Let us know in the comments section!

Black Panther is available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Fra From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.