‘Black Panther’ Crosses $1.2 Billion Worldwide At Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther has become the 14th film to cross $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, Deadline reports. The success of the superhero blockbuster has pushed Walt Disney Studios’ international box office past $1 billion for 2018.

As of Wednesday, Black Panther stands at $612.1 million domestically and $590.4 million internationally for a $1,202.5 billion global total.

Panther has since racked up $99.2 million in China with $100 million in reach in the coming days, leading the UK ($60.6M), Korea ($42.7M), Brazil ($33.2M) and France ($29M).

T’Challa’s overseas performance crowns the king 34% over Marvel’s own Doctor Strange, 25% above Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and 11% above Thor: Ragnarok.

Disney now owns eight of those 14 films to have crossed $1.2 billion worldwide. The list, with Disney productions in bold, is below:

Avatar (Fox)

Titanic (Paramount / Fox)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Disney)

Jurassic World (Universal)

The Avengers (Disney)

Furious 7 (Universal)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (Disney)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (Warner Bros.)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney)

Frozen (Disney)

Beauty and the Beast (Disney)

The Fate of the Furious (Universal)

Iron Man 3 (Disney)

Black Panther (Disney)

Expect Avengers: Infinity War, next up from Marvel on April 27, to land high on the list.

Black Panther won its fifth consecutive weekend this past week over new releases A Wrinkle in Time and Tomb Raider, marking the first time any movie has won five straight weekends at the box office since Avatar in 2009.

Pacific Rim Uprising is projected to end that streak as it smashes into theaters this weekend.

Marvel continues to dominate social media as Black Panther has been crowned the most tweeted about movie ever, with more than 35 million tweets.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige officially confirmed a sequel, expected to drop in 2021 or 2022.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke — who play fan-favorites T’Challa, Okoye, Shuri and M’Baku — will reprise their roles in Avengers: Infinity War, which sees Earth’s mightiest heroes form a united front in Wakanda in opposition against warmonger Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his invading alien army.

Black Panther is now playing. Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6.