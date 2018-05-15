‘Black Panther’ Remains in Domestic Top 10 After 13 Weekends at the Box Office

Not only did Marvel’s Black Panther demolish expectations and smash box office records, but its longevity in theaters has been unparalleled.

The Ryan Coogler directed film won its first five consecutive weekends at the box office after its February debut, and has remained one of the top 10 grossing films in every weekend since. Even after the release of its MCU follow-up, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther continues its incredible run.

This weekend marks the 13th in a row that Black Panther has been in the domestic top 10 at the box office, earning just over $2 million.

Here’s where Black Panther has landed at the domestic box office each of the last 13 weekends, and how much money the film has made each time:

February 16-18: #1 with $202 million

February 23-25: #1 with $112 million

March 2-4: #1 with $66 million

March 9-11: #1 with $41 million

March 16-18: #1 with $27 million

March 23-25: #2 with $17 million

March 30-April 1: #3 with $11 million

April 6-8: #4 with $9 million

April 13-15: #6 with $6 million

April 20-22: #8 with $5 million

April 27-29: #5 with $5 million

May 4-6: #7 with $3 million

May 11-13: #9 with $2 million

There are two major factors that make this streak even more impressive. The first of them being the competition Black Panther has faced over the last 13 weeks. Since its debut in the middle of February, Black Panther has taken on Early Man, Game Night, Annihilation, Red Sparrow, A Wrinkle in Time, Strangers: Prey at Night, Tomb Raider, I Can Only Imagine, Love, Simon, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Ready Player One, Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, A Quiet Place, Blockers, Rampage, Truth or Dare, I Feel Pretty, Super Troopers 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Overboard, Life of the Party, and Breaking In. All of those movies have been released into theaters, and Black Panther remains in the top 10.

The other major factor worth talking about is the fact that Black Panther is readily available for purchase digitally, and the Blu-ray will be released tomorrow. Anyone can get their hands on Black Panther and keep it for just $20, yet people are still going to the theater to see the film.

With Deadpool 2 hitting theaters this weekend, and Solo: A Star Wars Story being released next week, Black Panther‘s time in the top 10 has likely come to a close. But 13 consecutive weeks is still a feat to be celebrated.

Both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are currently playing in theaters. Marvel’s next film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, will arrive on July 6.