‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Reveals First Look at Next Movie ’21 Bridges’

Chadwick Boseman has skyrocketed his celebrity status since becoming Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After debuting in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman reprised the role for Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and will likely be seen again in Avengers: Endgame. Now, the actors next film has shown off its first look at CinemaCon, in the form of 21 Bridges.

In 21 Bridges, Boseman plays a dedicated detective in New York City. His character and others around him are hunting dangerous killers and have a very limited amount of time to find them — so they close down Manhattan’s bridges, trains, and subways. No one is able to leave the city and a manhunt ensues.

21 Bridges not only stars Marvel’s Black Panther actor but it is produced by Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Boseman took the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas during the STXFilms presentation to discuss the film. “Several things, I would say that it was a combination of being able to have a fast paced action movie,” Boseman said of being drawn to 21 Bridges. “When I read the script, I could tell that this was gonna be a ride. It’s a ride when ou watch it. At the same time, it took me back to my theater days where you have the fast-paced language…I lived in New York for years. I feel like this movie sort of captured that sort of things.”

The gritty tone of the footage offered a vibe similar to that of The Town, though this time around the story will center around the police rather than the criminals. In this case, the heist is all about capturing the bad guys.

Boseman went on to compliment the cast of 21 Bridges, which includes Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons, and Sienna Miller. “The whole thing has been a great experience,” he adds. “You see those roles in there and just start to think, ‘Who could do this?’”

Boseman studied the NYPD and LAPD to prepare. “I did both,” he said. “I should actually compare the two. It’s different. I’m not gonna do that, that’s a whole… It was, at times, it was a lot of fun hanging out with them. At other times, it was horrific, some of the things that you experience them talking about and showing you. It definitely out me in the mind state of the character. One of the things they talked about a lot was just how the job affects them personally. That’s definitely an element of this film that we try to stay true to.”

The trailer for 21 Bridges has not yet been released online. 21 Bridges is set for release in theaters on July 12, 2019.