Black Panther Appears on Black Jeopardy in Saturday Night Live Skit

With Chadwick Boseman hosting the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, it should come as no surprise that the sketch comedy show would skewer Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster Black Panther.

And though the actor did make a couple of jokes about the film during his opening monologue, Boseman’s first skit saw him reprise his role as King T’Challa on an the gameshow Black Jeopardy. Check it out in the video player above!

The categories consisted of topics such as “Aw Hell Naw,” “Fid’na,” and “Girl, Bye,” with the other contestants (played by Leslie Jones and Chris Redd) dominating early on. T’Challa finally got involved with the answer, “This is the reason your cable bill is in your grand mamma’s name.”

“What is ‘to honor her as the foundation of the family’?” he answered, wrongly. Of course. After another awkward response about law enforcement, the King of Wakanda finally got the hang of it with the category that’s known as the mainstay on Black Jeopardy: “White People.”

It’s a strong start to the episode that shows off Boseman’s comedic chops, while also getting the obligatory Black Panther-related skit out of the way.

Boseman is riding a wave of success after the release of the film, which just recently surpassed Titanic to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. The movie is currently sitting at $661 million stateside, with another $631 million worldwide. It is currently sitting in the 10th spot of highest grossing movies across the globe, just behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actor will reprise his role as T’Challa in the upcoming Marvel Studios epic Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on April 27 before Ant-Man and the Wasp wraps on Marvel Studios’ 2018 slate on July 6.

Next year, Captain Marvel is slated for release on International Woman’s Day on March 8, 2019 while the yet-to-be-named Avengers 4 movie will debut on May 3, 2019.

