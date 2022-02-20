Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Behind-the-Scenes Photo Confirms Another Returning Character

Another supporting cast member will be returning to Wakanda when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters later this year. Danny Sapani, one of the tribal elders, was spotted in a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots captured by Lupita Nyong’o during a break in filming on the sequel last week. Sapani appeared as M’Kathu, the leader of Wakanda’s Border Tribe M’Baku also hails from. As of the image posting, Sapani’s return had not been revealed by Marvel Studios.

Nyong’o posted the pictures in support of the fourth anniversary of Black Panther first hitting theaters in 2018. “Greetings from Wakanda! Happy 4th anniversary to #BlackPanther,” the actor added with the pictures.

As has been said before, T’Challa won’t be recast after the passing of Chadwick Boseman and the sequel will feature an ensemble in his place.

“I’ll say the chances that you see T’Challa in our – I’m not hedging my bets here, I am being quite honest. You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 Universe. We couldn’t do it,” Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore told Ringer-Verse podcast last year. “When [Chadwick] passed, there was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on the screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.”

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s not with us,” Marvel Studios executive Victor Alonso shared elsewhere of Marvel’s future Black Panther plans. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Sapani joins Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman when Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11th.

