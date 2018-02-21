All ‘Black Panther’ Characters Confirmed For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Serving as the final Marvel Studios film before the massive ensemble flick Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther sets the stage for the Wakandan king to join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in their feud with Thanos.

While much of the upcoming film seems to pull characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe together in Wakanda, not all of the characters residing there will be featured. Several of the characters have been revealed in trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, while others have been revealed to appear or not be involved during interviews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mild or potential spoilers follow as we run through which characters from the Black Panther movie will be featured in Avengers: Infinity War three months later…

T’Challa

Surprising no one, the Black Panther himself T’Challa will be in Avengers: Infinity War. As much was expected after his introduction in Captain America: Civil War and confirmed soon after the film and in trailers for the ensemble movie.

Speaking to T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman at a press event for Black Panther, ComicBook.com tried to get the scoop on the titular character’s role in the his third MCU outing other than getting Captain America a shield. “How does that movie change [Black Panther]?” Boseman asked. “Do you know where you are?” Despite the efforts to get some spoiler-free info the people want to know, Boseman deflected with, “That doesn’t mean I gotta tell you!”

At least, we know he’ll be there.

Shuri

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the same press event for Black Panther, Shuri actress Letitia Wright opened up about her experience on Avengers: Infinity War. It confirmed her appearance the massive Marvel Studios ensemble for the first time since a tweet with an IMDb update, but keeps the spoilers at bay in doing so.

“It was amazing,” Wright said. “It was amazing. It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them. I can’t say who but it was amazing. I keep using the word amazing today. I just have to walk around with a sign that says, ‘Black Panther and the whole Marvel experience of working on Avengers: Infinity War was also amazing!’ It was amazing.”

Chances are, Shuri will be responsible for designing Captain America’s new shield.

Okoye

Danai Gurira’s Okoye has been confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War courtesy of the trailers for the film.

Little has been revealed about Okoye’s role in the ensemble flick but given her introduction in Black Panther as a loyal warrior, general in the Dora Milaje, and defender of the Wakandan throne, she is likely eager to be on the front lines as Outriders attempt to invade their territory.

“What I thought was really interesting was the idea of when someone has the responsibility of the longevity and the thriving of a nation on their shoulders, which is very much what her job is,” Okoye actress Danai Gurira told Elle. “The idea of protecting the leadership of this nation, the sovereignty of this nation, even if you don’t like what’s happening. That struggle and complexity, I found really compelling. I thought a lot about people who work in federal government—who have a change of office happen and go from one leadership to another but still retain the integrity of the institution.

Nakia

Nakia, a Wakandan warrior and love interest to Black Panther, will not be in Avengers: Infinity War.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see more of Nakia in the form of Marvel’s ensemble movie, Lupita Nyong’o tells ComicBook.com she was not invited to the party. “I don’t know what the future looks like,” Nyong’o said, “but I am not in the Avengers: Infinity War.”

She does however promise we will see more of Nakia somewhere down the line, despite being uninformed to the details.. “They don’t even give you a script until they have to,” she said. “There is no way I know the future of this.”

M’Baku

While Winston Duke and Daniel Kaluuya are coy about whether or not their M’Baku and W’Kabi characters will be in Avengers: Infinity War, the trailers have revealed one character to be joining the festivities.

M’Baku, who is a challenger to T’Challa’s throne and Black Panther mantle in February’s film, is seen standing side by side with the Wakandan armies as they prepare for an invasion. With them are Captain America and Bucky Barnes, likely taking place just before one of the most epic action scenes Avengers: Infinity War will have to offer.

In Marvel Comics, M’Baku picks a fight with Spider-Man at Black Panther and Storm’s wedding. For Duke, such a scene sounds fun. “I don’t think any of the actors could do anything to me, you know?” Duke said, joking about his large physical stature. “The characters, maybe. I don’t know if Mark Ruffalo wants a piece of this! But in the MCU, I’d love to beat up Tony Stark, maybe.”

Whether or not B’Kari makes the cut of Infinity War and gets invited to the film is still unknown.

Everett Ross

Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross has served as a connective tissue between Black Panther and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be sidelined, however, for Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Freeman revealed he will not be a part of Avengers: Infinity War, despite playing a major role in Black Panther.

“I hope so. My understanding is you might do but they could be famous last words. They might go, ‘Not you, Martin, you’re done,’ in which case I’d be content to have done what I’ve done in this. I’m very proud to have been in this but I think there might be more of Ross, yeah, maybe.”

“He’s not a super hero,” Freeman said. “He’s a suit.” Going forward, Freeman wants to see Ross go back to the skills he knows rather than the action sequences he becomes a part of in Black Panther. “If we were gonna see him again, it would have to be in the remix. I like the fact that because he’s not a super hero and he’s dealing with people who can kill him in a heartbeat, he has to use his wit.”

Ramonda & Zuri

Though Ramonda and Zuri will serve as major influences for T’Challa and the characters around him in Black Panther, their coaching will end in the standalone flick for now. Neither character is set to appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

Both Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker confirmed to ComicBook.com that they have been left out of the ensemble flick, though they are not ruling out a return for the inevitable Black Panther sequel in doing so.

With a slew of characters already set to appear in Avengers: Infinity War from outside of Black Panther’s immediate world, the absence of certain Wakandan characters should come as no surprise. Ramonda and Zuri would have no place in a sprawling battle, while M’Baku and Okoye should find themselves on the front lines. When T’Challa calls to “evacuate the city,” Zuri, Ramonda, Nakia, and possibly B’Kari could be included in the escape.